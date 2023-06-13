50 Cent Partners With Sacramento Kings To Launch Youth Sports & Mentoring League
50 Cent has teamed up with the Sacramento Kings to launch the Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring League with his G-Unity Foundation. The New York rapper discussed the initiative during a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.
He shared a link to the piece on Instagram, Monday, while adding in the caption: “It’s a great program KING & Queens rise. I had fun hanging out with the kids, if we keep them active, they won’t go get in trouble.”
50 Cent With Kings Owner Vivek Ranadivé
In the actual interview, 50 Cent remarked, “I think idle time is the devil’s time. Especially in inner cities where you got so many different distractions, so many different influences, positive and negative.” He added: “They get a chance to be part of that team effort. I think it teaches them lessons that are priceless in the early stages.”
It’s not the first time 50 Cent has worked with the Kings’ organization. His beverage company, Sire Spirits, is one of the team’s official partners. The interview comes as 50 Cent prepares to embark on what could be his final tour.
50 Cent Partners With The Kings
50 Cent explained that his upcoming Final Lap Tour might be his last world tour during a recent post on Instagram “Because ticket sales are doing so well they’re adding new markets so the UK, North America, and possibly Australia will be in there. I gotta get to Africa, I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour. I won’t be running around like this no more,” he told his fans. He added: “I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on. So I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”
