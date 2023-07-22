50 Cent Kicks Off The Global “Final Lap” Tour In Salt Lake City

The New York legend brought out Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for a sold-out date to get the ball rolling.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Kicks Off The Global “Final Lap” Tour In Salt Lake City

One of New York’s hip-hop legends is hitting the road around the world for what might be the last time. Moreover, 50 Cent just kicked off the “Final Lap” tour at the Maverick Center in Utah on Friday (July 21). Jeremih and Busta Rhymes will support him on this trek. Not only that, but Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo also tagged along to join Fif for some of his biggest hits at his first sold-out date at the tour. This tour is an homage and dedicated celebration to Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, which recently turned 20 years old. Many of the online clips of the trek’s opening show a lot of energy, grandiosity, and above all crowd engagement.

Of course, 50 Cent is too big to not split up the “Final Lap” tour into two separate legs for different parts of the world. When it comes to the U.S. leg, he will stop at other cities like Brooklyn, Houston, and more before closing shop on September 22 in Toronto. Then, the 48-year-old will hit Europe starting on September 28 and ending in November. It’s going to be a long run for Fif, but one that’s surely going to bring him and his fans a lot of great experiences.

Read More: Dr. Dre Surprises 50 Cent For 48th Birthday

50 Cent Starts The “Final Lap” Tour With A Bang

Back in May, the multi-hyphenate entertainer took to Instagram Live to thank fans for their support. In fact, apparently the tour sold 500,000 tickets in just seven days. “Because ticket sales are doing so well they’re adding new markets so the U.K., North America and possibly Australia will be in there,” 50 Cent remarked. “I gotta get to Africa. I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done. Because this is the ‘Final Lap’ tour.

I won’t be running around like this no more,” he continued. “I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring. I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.” For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Nas & 50 Cent Link Up For Exciting New Track “Office Hours”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.