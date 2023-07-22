50 Cent Kicks Off The Global “Final Lap” Tour In Salt Lake City

One of New York’s hip-hop legends is hitting the road around the world for what might be the last time. Moreover, 50 Cent just kicked off the “Final Lap” tour at the Maverick Center in Utah on Friday (July 21). Jeremih and Busta Rhymes will support him on this trek. Not only that, but Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo also tagged along to join Fif for some of his biggest hits at his first sold-out date at the tour. This tour is an homage and dedicated celebration to Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, which recently turned 20 years old. Many of the online clips of the trek’s opening show a lot of energy, grandiosity, and above all crowd engagement.

Of course, 50 Cent is too big to not split up the “Final Lap” tour into two separate legs for different parts of the world. When it comes to the U.S. leg, he will stop at other cities like Brooklyn, Houston, and more before closing shop on September 22 in Toronto. Then, the 48-year-old will hit Europe starting on September 28 and ending in November. It’s going to be a long run for Fif, but one that’s surely going to bring him and his fans a lot of great experiences.

50 Cent Starts The “Final Lap” Tour With A Bang

Back in May, the multi-hyphenate entertainer took to Instagram Live to thank fans for their support. In fact, apparently the tour sold 500,000 tickets in just seven days. “Because ticket sales are doing so well they’re adding new markets so the U.K., North America and possibly Australia will be in there,” 50 Cent remarked. “I gotta get to Africa. I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done. Because this is the ‘Final Lap’ tour.

“I won’t be running around like this no more,” he continued. “I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring. I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.” For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, keep checking in with HNHH.

