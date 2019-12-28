utah
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Utah Mansion Can Be Yours For $5.5 MillionThe Louisiana native has been living in Olympus Cove while waiting for his gun trial to move forward, as per a federal judge's orders.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA Youngboy Reveals He Was Nearly Attacked By Wild Cat During House ArrestThankfully the story ended with nobody getting hurt.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Blames Himself For Being Seen As "Uncivilized"YB said it's his own fault that he's never been given a "fair shot."By Ben Mock
- GossipNBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Li Rye's Utah VisitAfter YB called him a "rookie," Li Rye announced plans to "take a trip to Utah."By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Kicks Off The Global "Final Lap" Tour In Salt Lake CityThe New York legend brought out Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for a sold-out date to get the ball rolling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Mom Pays Him A Visit In UtahThe Baton Rouge rapper is still under house arrest on federal gun charges stemming from October 2021.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoungBoy Claims He's Going Back To Baton RougeThe "Top" rapper seems to be going back home after a house arrest stay in Utah. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsUtah Proud Boys Host Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation RallyRittenhouse has been celebrated by conservative groups like The Proud Boys following his trial.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Remains In Jail As California Gun Charges Come Into QuestionThe "Sincerely, Kentrell" rapper will remain in jail for at least another week. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeNBA YoungBoy To Be Released On House Arrest: ReportThis is some great news for YoungBoy fans.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Seeks House Arrest In Utah But May Hit A Snag With RequestAttorneys hope the court allows YoungBoy to live with his mentor, but prosecutors question her motives after learning he allegedly paid her $600K.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoungBoy Never Broke Again Asks Judge If He Can Permanently Move To UtahYoungBoy Never Broke Again told a judge that he would be far less likely to engage in criminal activity if he were granted a move into his Utah home.By Alex Zidel
- FootballUtah Football Player Aaron Lowe Shot & Killed In Salt Lake CityA football player for Utah was shot and killed Sunday in Salt Lake City.By Cole Blake
- SportsRudy Gobert Admits "A Lot Of Things" Bothered Him About End Of Jazz's Playoff RunRudy Gobert says he is unhappy with "a lot of things" regarding the end of the Jazz's season.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMitt Romney Booed & Called "Communist Traitor" At Republican ConventionMitt Romney was booed by a crowd of Republicans in Utah, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- RandomUtah Governor Signs Bill Requiring All Phones Sold In-State To Block PornThe bill also includes any tablets that are sold in Utah. By hnhh
- RandomUtah School Allows Students To Opt Out Of Black History Month Lessons, Later RescindsThe move was met with immense backlash. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Spotted Exiting Plane In Utah Ahead Of NYEJust prior to Thanksgiving, the pair were photographed touching down in the ATL.By Erika Marie
- CrimeUtah Police Shoot 13-Year-Old Autistic Teen: "Tell My Mom I Love Her"A 13-year-old autistic boy was shot multiple times by Utah police in a horrific bodycam video.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Is Officially A Presidential Candidate In UtahKanye West's Presidential campaign remains very much real.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePost Malone & Joe Rogan Talk Aliens, Moving To Utah & More On 4 Hour PodcastPost Malone gets into it with Joe Rogan during their 4-hour-long podcast.By Alex Zidel
- RandomSalt Lake City Man Threatens Protesters With Compound BowA man in Salt Lake City threatened to attack protesters with a compound bow.By Cole Blake
- RandomUtah Man Surgically Implants Tesla Key & Other Chips Into HandsThis man won't forget his daily essentials ever again.By Aron A.