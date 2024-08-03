Ty Dolla $ign & Kanye West Announce "VULTURES 2" Listening Party In Utah

Fans want them to fix the mixing instead.

With the excitement mostly at its peak for VULTURES 2 at the time of writing, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West are announcing yet another listening party. The former of the tandem shared the news via his Instagram just about an hour ago and it marks the third one for the album. Ty revealed the first one back on July 6 for Korea, which is now 20 days away. Then, the multi-hyphenate made his followers know about their future visit to Taiwan on July 25. That will go down two days later on August 25. That leads us to today, as Ty and Ye will be hitting the road, and heading to Salt Lake City to give the fans a special one-night performance of VULTURES 2.

This will actually be the first of the three listening experiences, as it will be going down on August 9. However, Dolla $ign's followers aren't really reacting to this news. Instead, they are harping on one aspect of the album that a majority of the community is having an issue with. The mixing, for lack of a better word, is pretty bad. Some aren't too surprised with the final product, but others are confused, especially given how many times VULTURES 2 has been pushed back.

Ty Dolla $ign Announces The Third Listening Party For VULTURES 2

This argument is highlighted by the fact that there are quite a few songs that have floating around the internet for a couple of years now. People are wondering how and why Ye and Ty decided to give everyone essentially demos and they are letting them hear about it in this comment section as well. "FIX THE MIXING IN THE ALBUM THE QUALITY ISNT THE BEST", one IG user demands. Another adds, "Album is s***, the lyrics are terrible, and mixing is so bad that some songs play on one ear when using headphones, the wait was not worth it". "Dude why is Husband on here twice", someone else jokes. Despite all this, we are sure Utah will have a massive turnout.