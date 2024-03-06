Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Will Perform "VULTURES 1" In Phoenix: Details

We are just days away from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign releasing VULTURES 2. If they follow their own schedule, which is a huge "if," then we should be getting the sequel on Friday March 8. However, there has not been too much to speak of surrounding it outside of Timbaland and French Montana's updates. So, who really knows if they will live up to their promise and follow through. Especially after they waited until February 10 to give us the inaugural tape. But, we do have some news regarding another "listening event." Per Ye's IG Story, VULTURES 1 will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona on March 10.

The album's creators have performed it for a few different locations already. Just about a week or two ago, the dynamic duo went to Europe, specifically Bologna and Milan, Italy and Paris, France. Of course, VULTURES 1 got its start being played in the U.S. such as Chicago, New York, Miami, and Las Vegas. Now, its Phoenix's turn as the show might heat up the desert even more.

Read More: Drake Becomes First Artist To Reach This Unbelievable Spotify Milestone

Kanye & Ty Are Headed To The Desert

It will take place at the Footprint Center, which is where the Phoenix Suns call home. According to HipHopDX, the tickets for the one-night show are available on Ticketmaster. You can find the link to purchase them at the bottom of the page. Furthermore, Ye and Ty will not be done performing this installment just yet. Four days later, March 14, they are heading to Rolling Loud.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign bringing a VULTURES 1 concert to Phoenix? Will they drop VULTURES 2 this Friday, why or why not? Are you going to attend this show coming up, or going to their Rolling Loud performance? Is the album still in your rotation? Is it the album of the year so far, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and VULTURES. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Cancels "Blockbusta" Tour, Leaves Ticketholders Confused

[Via] [Via]