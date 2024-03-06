Drake Becomes First Artist To Reach This Unbelievable Spotify Milestone

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists of all time. Whenever he drops a new project, you can be sure that he will sell over 500K units in the first week. Moreover, he typically always goes number one, unless he is going up against Taylor Swift. Overall, his streaming numbers are also massive. He is constantly breaking new records on platforms like Tidal, Spotify, and of course, Apple Music. With each passing day, it feels like Drizzy is breaking some sort of record, and that is not slowing down, at all.

For instance, according to HipHopDX, Drake just hit a milestone that has never been achieved in the history of Spotify. This week, Drizzy hit a total of 95 billion streams. Overall, these are unfathomable numbers. Very few artists have hit 1 billion streams as a whole. However, Drake has managed to do that 95 times over. This is thanks to numerous multi-billion-stream songs and some of the biggest albums in hip-hop. At this point, no one can stop Drizzy's monumental trajectory.

Drake Leads The Pack

US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

One can only imagine what kind of numbers he will hit in the future. He is going to continue dropping albums, and we imagine those will also break records. Even if Drake isn't your cup of tea, you have to appreciate the greatness we are witnessing. Only time will tell what he can achieve as he approaches his 40s.

Let us know what you think of this new milestone from Drake. When do you think he will hit 100 billion streams? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. 2024 is shaping up to be an incredible year.

