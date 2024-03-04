Drake Shares Scary Cockpit Video Of Low Visibility Private Jet Landing

In the past few months celebrity private jet usage has come under a bit of scrutiny. That's primarily because of the massive amounts of pollution caused by consistently taking private jet flights. Much of that scrutiny has been focused on by far the biggest polluter among celebs, Taylor Swift. But this time it was Drake volunteering himself to join the private jet discussion, though he's probably hoping to avoid comments about pollution.

Drizzy took to Instagram earlier today to share a pretty scary video. He was allowed into the cockpit of his private jet where he filmed the pilot and co-pilot making a pretty impressive landing despite no visibility whatsoever. The video gives fans the rare view of what it looks like landing a plane and in this particular instance, the windows are completely blocked out by fog. "There’s a couple landings I love on Air Drake but tbh the low visibility is the most exciting it makes your heart drop a bit…lucky I got the best putting this sh*t wheels down" he captioned the video. Check out the clip he shared below.

In the comments some fellow celebs pull up with jokes. "They using ils you got nothing to worry about" a comment from 21 Savage reads. "Let me fly the plane" NLE Choppa hilariously remarks. Even Popcaan showed up commenting on Drake's private jet "Lifestyle."

Last month, Drake dropped the music video for his song "Rich Baby Daddy." The track originally dropped on his album For All The Dogs last year and features both SZA and Sexyy Red. It's still lingering on the Hot 100 months later and the video was framed around Red recently giving birth to her second child. The hilarious video has already racked up more than 11 million views on YouTube. What do you think of the video Drake shared of his private jet pilots landing despite there being no visibility? Did the clip make you more scared about being on planes? Let us know in the comment section below.

