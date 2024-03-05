Lil Wayne Will Join Drake For Two Tour Stops In April

When Drake and J. Cole announced their Big As The What? tour, some fans were disappointed that the latter wouldn't make it for some shows. However, those who can relate got a pretty killer replacement to make up for this loss for the trek's newly announced and final two stops in New Jersey. Moreover, in addition to Lil Durk, the one and only Lil Wayne will hit Newark's Prudential Center with his Young Money partner to close out the journey for two nights in a row on April 4 and 5. Many die-hards in Jersey reacted with much excitement, whereas others outside the area lamented missing out on this opportunity.

Furthermore, presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, March 6) on Drake's website for Cash App card members, whereas the general sale begins on Friday (March 8). However, it seems like Lil Wayne might pop out for other concerts with his desired (and purely hypothetical) Super Bowl halftime show co-performer, too. For example, the UBS Arena in Long Island posited via X that he will also perform at the March 28 and 29 tour stops there. Also, AP reporter Colby Guy suggested that Weezy will also guest on the Florida, and Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center stated that he'll also stop in their state for a Big As The What? show.

Read More: Drake Tries To Shut Down Conspiracy Theories After Finding “Illuminating” Body Wash In His Hotel

Drake & Lil Wayne Performing In 2015

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Rapper Lil Wayne and Drake perform during Lil Weezyana Festival at Champions Square on August 28, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

No matter how you slice it, this is all very exciting news for fans. It will be great to see Lil Wayne and Drake reunite, as the two continue to speak on and support each other in their careers. "He light-skinned," the New Orleans rapper recently said on Undisputed of why Drizzy gets so much hate. "That’s just American history. How I know is because I’m not light-skinned. I hated on all light-skinned dudes in school. So yeah, it’s American history, man."

Meanwhile, are you copping a ticket to try to see this "Miss Me" reunion in person? Would you be first in line for the Young Money reunion tour, if it ever happens? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Lil Wayne and Drake.

Read More: Andre 3000, Nas, And Lil Wayne Headline Stacked Roots Picnic 2024 Lineup

[via]