special guest
- MusicLil Wayne Will Join Drake For Two Tour Stops In AprilWhile some fans are disappointed that J. Cole won't make the last "Big As The What?" shows, they sure got one heck of a replacement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Likes Women With High Body Counts: "She Knows What She's Doing"Louisville's own isn't solely attracted to this aspect about a potential partner for him, but said he doesn't hold the same scrutiny as others.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRubi Rose Hops On Sexyy Red's "Hood Hottest Princess" TourSexyy Red has added a new special guest to her roster.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Joins SZA In St. Louis For Hometown ShowThe duo graced fans with a rendition of their "For All The Dogs" collaboration with Drake, "Rich Baby Daddy." By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Invites Peezy As Detroit's Special Guest At ConcertThe Detroit native and MC wasn't the only hometown hero that Fif brought out for his "The Final Lap" tour stop in the city.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Joins Don Toliver As Special Guest During Las Vegas Club PerformanceThe "CAN'T SAY" duo performed collaborative hits and plenty of their own solo material with each other, including "UTOPIA" highlights.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce Spice Brings Out Flo Milli At Hot 97 Summer Jam, Twitter Questions Why It Wasn't Other Way AroundFlo has previously asked social media users to stop comparing her and Spice's career trajectory.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBig Sean Shows Love To Jhené Aiko Onstage At Lovers & Friends FestivalJust two lovebirds sharing their passion onstage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBad Bunny's Headlining Coachella Set Brings Out Post Malone, But Faces Tech IssuesThe two linked up for a short acoustic performance of some of Benito's songs, but it seems Post's guitar and mic weren't set up properly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureUsher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: WatchTevin confirmed earlier this summer that L.A. Reid wanted Babyface to give the hit song to Usher instead of him.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"Fans are speculating that the mother of two could be referring to Chloe Bailey, who liked her telling tweet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJ. Cole Taps BIA To Join Him Onstage At Wireless Festival For "LONDON": WatchThe duo delivered the hit single earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWyclef Jean Taps Lauryn Hill To Perform Fugees Hits & Plays The Guitar With His Tongue At Essence FestThe Fugees singers had an affair during Wyclef's marriage to Marie Claudinette.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBobby Shmurda Debuts New Music At His Inaugural Rolling Loud PerformanceBobby Shmurda delivers his first performance at Rolling Loud since his prison release and debuts some long-awaited new music. By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Joins Justin Timberlake On Stage In Atlanta To Perform "My Love" & MoreJustin Timberlake and T.I. reunite to perform a classic record.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Joins Travis Scott For "SICKO MODE" Performance In MiamiDrake and Travis Scott link up in Miami for a special performance of their hit single, "SICKO MODE."By Aron A.
- SportsMigos, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, & More Announced For Super Bowl Music FestQuality Control is well represented at the Bud Light event.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Brings Out Tekashi 6ix9ine In NYCWatch the crowd go crazy when Tekashi 6ix9ine is brought at Lil Baby’s concert last night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Drops Official Video Of "Sicko Mode" Performance With DrakeTravis Scott shares the official footage of his performance in Toronto with Drake.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Brings Out Tory Lanez In New York CityDrake brought out Tory Lanez to perform his song "Shooters" at Madison Square Garden Friday night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPharrell Williams Brings Brockhampton Out On Stage During N.E.R.D ConcertN.E.R.D and Brockhampton link up during recent concert.By Aron A.