50 Cent Invites Peezy As Detroit’s Special Guest At Concert

50 Cent is far from the only big star that fans get the chance to see on his ongoing tour, The Final Lap. Not only are Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, and members of G-Unit on the bill, but he's done a great job of bringing out special guests for these shows. Considering his strong bond with Detroit, it's no surprise that the Queens native went all-out to show the city a good time. Moreover, he invited the D's own Peezy to perform onstage, which riled up the crowd amid an already magnanimous concert. With these shoutouts and surprise performances, it's no wonder that Fif's tour is the talk of the town these days.

Furthermore, Peezy specifically performed at least a couple of his songs from what footage of 50 Cent's show indicates. What's more is that the "Fashion Week" MC got a lot of love back from fans, as recordings show that there were a lot of people rapping along to every word in his verses. Overall, it's great to see that the entertainment giant is also catering to each city he performs at in a special way. Not only that, but Detroit got pretty much the most fitting guest performance possible on top of P's appearance.

Read More: 50 Cent’s Security Stops Fan From Rushing Him Onstage

Peezy Rocks The Stage At 50 Cent Show In Detroit

None other than Eminem graced the stage alongside the 48-year-old at the Sunday show (September 17). The two go way back, as Marshall Mathers is one of the many reasons that 50 Cent is a rap icon. First, they went through their Get Rich Or Die Tryin' cut "Patiently Waiting," and then moved on to the Relapse track "Crack A Bottle." Their bond and the fact that they stood in Slim Shady's home city meant they couldn't ignore this chance.

"Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” Em told the crowd. “And also, make some noise for hip-hop’s 50th birthday, y’all. Detroit, I love y’all, man." "Bro when I do anything with EM people just go cr*zy they know he really my boy,” his close collaborator wrote on Instagram with a clip of their performance. “I love him till death!" With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent and Peezy.

Read More: Peezy And Key Glock Come Through With “No Amiris”