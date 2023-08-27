Peezy And Key Glock Come Through With “No Amiris”

Key Glock and Peezy are an unfamiliar combination but they complement each other perfectly on this new track. Detroit and Memphis collide for straight heat on “No Amiris,” a song about having the money and being the man of the city, which fits right into these artists’ wheelhouses. CHASETHEMONEY is responsible for the hard-hitting production here. He has worked with the likes of IDK, Yeat, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

The beat is sinister with twinkling but creepy piano keys and rattling hi-hats. Both provide aggressive and entertaining lyrics to couple with the beat’s tone. Overall, Peezy and Key Glock have solid chemistry on the track and fans seem to be loving what they are hearing so far. They also put out a music video for “No Amiris.”

Peezy Drops The Music Video

The visuals pair with the themes and the lyrics from Glock and Peezy. The video features both rappers flexing their expensive diamond-covered jewelry and their Rolls-Royce car. In addition, the black-and-white color scheme adds a dark element to the cavernous vibe of the song. Fans are showing tons of praise for the collaboration. One says, “The collab i never knew i wanted they both killed it.” Another goes, “This song hard . already a classic .. hope they made a album together or ep.” Well, what do you think, should Peezy And Key Glock make a joint project?

What are your thoughts on this brand new track from Peezy and Key Glock, “No Amiris?” Is this first collaboration a sign for these two to work again? Who had the best verse on this cut? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I be flyin’ first class, I don’t sit on no block

I can tell how you talk you ain’t never been shot

I can tell how you move, you ain’t never been watched

Feds did a sweep, everybody finna talk

