Peezy Heads To “Fashion Week” With Money Man And Larry June

With Fashion Week season in full swing right now across the globe, what better way to commemorate it than with a lavish rap single. Well, that is exactly what Peezy has done with his latest track with Money Man and Larry June. All three artists are specialists when it comes to rapping about money and expensive clothing. "Fashion Week" is also the first time these three have been on the mic together.

However, these artists are not strangers to each other, though. Larry June and Money Man have a collaboration on the song "Intercepted." Peezy and Money Man have a bit more familiarity with one another. They have quite a few tracks together such as, "Latest Gen," and "Ali Baba."

Read More: Joe Budden Drops Some Harsh Criticism For Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion

Listen To "Fashion Week" From Peezy, Money Man, And Larry June

"Fashion Week" runs about almost four minutes long and features production from Zara Aldemir and Yvksel3580. The beat samples some soulful vocals with trap inspiration. What is also cool about this song is the cover art for it. It looks to be painted with all three rappers sitting front row at one of the fashion shows.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "Fashion Week," from Peezy, Money Man, and Larry June? Is this trio one you want to hear from again? Who had the best performance on the song? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You n***** fake as hell, tellin' kids stories like Dr. Suess (Uh-huh)

These b****** f*****' for that cheese, on the low, they prostitutes (Throw that)

I'm in the brand new AMG 63, ain't buy the coupe (For real)

Louis jersey on my back like I came out the locker room (Yeah, yeah)

Go

Read More: Drake Losses $500K After Sean Strickland Stuns Israel Adesanya At UFC 293