Cardo And Larry June Kick Back On “The Good Kind”

Larry June’s unmistakable voice and style are clear as a sunny day on his new single with Cardo. The two have come together for a late summertime bop with “The Good Kind.” However, this is not the first collaboration under their belts. Plenty of others such as, “Meet Me in Frisco,” “Organic Tokens,” and “Organic Love are just a few to name. Some of these tracks are a part of one of their collaboration projects, Cruise Usa.

Now, this new record might be one to add to your rotation as June’s charisma and cool factor ooze all over the place. The chemistry between the star producer and prolific rapper is evident as soon as the beat comes in and hits you smack dab in the face. The song is about getting to the good things in life through grinding in the streets. Furthermore, the music video brings a lot to the table.

Read More: Kevin Durant Seen Blazing And Vibing At Drake Concert

The Vibes Are Immaculate

The music video backdrop is a gorgeous yacht on the pristine blue ocean waters. Pair that with the production, June’s husky but chill flow, everything comes together perfectly. It is extremely hard to not bob your head up and down to the bouncy beat and tone of the song. Finally, the end of the music video hints at another possible team effort, with “The Night Shift” appearing. If that day comes, we will be there to bring you all the news on it.

What are your immediate thoughts on “The Good Kind” by Larry June and Cardo? Is this one of Cardo’s best beats he has ever laid out? Is Larry June the king of all vibe rap? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been on a stack mission I ain’t spendin’ s***

Took the b***h to ride bikes I ain’t wanna hit

I’m slidin’ through the ends

Money on my mind

Cardo on the beat it’s hittin every time

Read More: Blac Youngsta’s Brother Reportedly Killed In Memphis Shooting