50 Cent’s Security Stops Fan From Rushing Him Onstage

50 Cent's been having a ball during The Final Lap tour celebrating his career, hip-hop's 50th, and much more. However, that's not to say that the trek hasn't progressed without its speed bumps, albeit for varying reasons and circumstances. For example, the G-Unit mogul caught a lot of flack for throwing a microphone at a radio host at a recent show, although it stands to reason that he probably didn't mean to hit her in the face. Regardless, there's been a few hiccups throughout this series, but all (except that mic one) seemed to go over smoothly. In fact, it's wild to see just how fast Fif's crew reacted to this most recent mishap.

During his Chicago show on Saturday (September 16), 50 Cent decided to tribute one of the city's most important contemporary figures: Chief Keef. As his banger "Love Sosa" played in the background, one fan dodged security and made his way up to the stage. Uncle Murda and the concert's security team quickly reacted to the individual trying to rush the Queens legend. They escorted him off the stage, and 50 let the song play out as normal, seemingly unfazed by the attempt.

50 Cent Fan Stopped Dead In His Onstage Tracks

Of course, these kinds of fan interactions must be relatively common for someone as famous and well-known in pop culture as 50 Cent. However, many of these instances during The Final Lap tour proved to be much more wholesome and down-to-earth. Through meet and greets, the 48-year-old's been able to connect with admirers of all ages, eras, and levels of fandom. One particularly huge fan broke down in tears as he approached him, and wore a durag and bulletproof vest reminiscent of the rapper's 2000s days.

The "Office Hours" MC was very touched by this, especially coming from a fan likely born after he exploded onto the scene. Still, they posed for some pics and overall shared a heart-warming moment together. Hopefully those memories become more common as The Final Lap goes on, and we see less fans try to distract him during his performance. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more updates and the latest news on 50 Cent.

