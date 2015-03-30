onstage
- ViralTravis Scott Sings To Gorilla Mascot Onstage At Phoenix Concert: WatchNo, we're not talking about the Memphis MC; we mean an actual person dressed like a gorilla was at the center of the show at one point.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent's Security Stops Fan From Rushing Him OnstageThe crazed fanatic was this close to touching the G-Unit mogul, but no one was going to let that happen to a star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Kicks A Fan Off Stage After Signature Hat RemovalNe-Yo takes exception to those who mess with his hats.By Jake Lyda
- RelationshipsBig Sean Shows Love To Jhené Aiko Onstage At Lovers & Friends FestivalJust two lovebirds sharing their passion onstage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralNLE Choppa Fan Passes Out While Being Serenaded OnstagePlease save some rizz for the rest of us next time, Choppa.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Reunites With Halle OnstageThe "In Pieces" singer also shared some snaps with Missy Elliott following her Atlanta tour stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Baby Alabama Concert Shooting Leaves One Injured: ReportLil Baby fled the stage after a shooting broke out at his concert in Birmingham, Alabama that reportedly left one person injured.By Lynn S.
- MusicCiara Twerks Onstage While Pregnant: WatchCiara twerked onstage during her performance at a New York Fashion Week event, less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.By Lynn S.
- MusicPost Malone Brings Out Ozzy Osbourne For LA PerformanceThe Bud Light Baron and the Prince Of Darkness. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug Accedes To Nardwuar's Interview, While Travis Scott Idles OnstageYoung Thug blesses Nardwuar "The Human Serviette" with a one of a kind interview, even by his standards.By Devin Ch
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & Eminem Channel "Mortal Kombat" OnstagePlayer one select "Bad," player two select "Evil." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGucci Mane Fan Rushes Stage And Swiftly Catches The Iron PalmGucci Mane's security guard puts the "Drop" in DropTopWop. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDrake Invites LeBron James & Travis Scott Onstage To Perform "Sicko Mode" In LADrake, Travis Scott and LeBron James danced the patty cake with checks on the sole of their shoes.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Gets Emotional On Stage After Mac Miller's PassingJ. Cole gets emotional during a heartfelt homage to the late Mac Miller. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Daughter Wows The Crowd During KTSE Tour: "Magical Highlight"The kid clearly takes after her mother.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Pulls Draya Michele Onstage For Lapdance: Watch The "KTSE" Tour ClipThe woman knows how to put on a show.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Pump & Smokepurpp Bring XXXTentacion's Mom Onstage For "SAD" TributeThe Lit Up Music Festival had an emotional moment while bopping to the late XXX.By Zaynab
- MusicWiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Are Proud Parents: Their Son Sebastian Hits The StageThe former lovers are still in love.By Zaynab
- MusicLogic Explains His Onstage “Break Down” During His Live Set Friday NightLogic had a "break down" during his set Friday night and started crying on stage.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Fan Gets Onstage During Show At Vegas NightclubClose Encounters of the Fan Kind.By Matt F
- MusicLil Wayne To Be Featured On First Episode Of Hulu’s VR Concert Series "OnStage”Lil Wayne will be featured in the first episode's of Hulu's upcoming virtual reality concert series "On Stage." By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDanny Brown Pelted With Glass Of Water, Ends Show EarlyDanny Brown throws the mic down and ends a show early after being hit with a glass of water. By Patrick Lyons