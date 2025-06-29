Offset Gives Fan The Night Of Their Life By Inviting Them Onstage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 183 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Fan Night Inviting Onstage Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artists Offset (left) and Takeoff of Migos attend the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Offset may be dealing with a new album on the way and the Cardi B drama, but he's even more passionate about spending time with fans.

Offset recently performed at Milwaukee's Summerfest bash on Friday (June 27), and the crowd seemed to be loving it every step of the way. He was very grateful for the love, and in a wholesome onstage moment, he chose to celebrate that with a fan.

In a clip caught by XXL on Instagram, the former Migo noticed a disabled fan in a wheelchair who was really enjoying the show. At one point, he gestured to one of his team members to get the fan onstage while passionately performing "Ric Flair Drip." The fan was onstage for "Walk It Talk It," and it was a heartening moment to see a fan and an artist have a great time together. Of course, the crowd was a big fan of the shoutout as well.

Offset's got a new album on the way, so it won't be long before even more fans get to share in this love on a presumed tour. We'll se exactly how that rollout turns out, but either way, he's got some big things up his sleeve soon.

The recent JID-assisted single "Bodies" is leading the charge in that respect, although we don't have much further information about the release. Still, it will probably only be a matter of time before this kicks off into full gear.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Reveals Why She Didn't Testify In Diddy's Trial

Offset Real Name

Elsewhere, though, Offset is still dealing with the drama of his nasty divorce from Cardi B, a situation that continues to play out in ugly ways. Kiari Kendrell Cephus threw a lot of shade at his ex wife over the past few months, and she responded back with equally fiery force, if not more.

What's more is that their conflict extended into the musical realm. Not only did the Bronx femcee drop a song called "Outside" that seemingly disses 'Set, but it dropped the same day as his "Bodies" single.

All in all, there are many different narratives that he must contend with these days, all of which might distract him from giving everything he's got at his shows. But this wholesome fan moment quells that possibility, and hopefully it's more motivation to excel.

Read More: Quavo Smacks A Reporter's Camera For Asking About The Diddy Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.2K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 665