Offset recently performed at Milwaukee's Summerfest bash on Friday (June 27), and the crowd seemed to be loving it every step of the way. He was very grateful for the love, and in a wholesome onstage moment, he chose to celebrate that with a fan.

In a clip caught by XXL on Instagram, the former Migo noticed a disabled fan in a wheelchair who was really enjoying the show. At one point, he gestured to one of his team members to get the fan onstage while passionately performing "Ric Flair Drip." The fan was onstage for "Walk It Talk It," and it was a heartening moment to see a fan and an artist have a great time together. Of course, the crowd was a big fan of the shoutout as well.

Offset's got a new album on the way, so it won't be long before even more fans get to share in this love on a presumed tour. We'll se exactly how that rollout turns out, but either way, he's got some big things up his sleeve soon.

The recent JID-assisted single "Bodies" is leading the charge in that respect, although we don't have much further information about the release. Still, it will probably only be a matter of time before this kicks off into full gear.

Offset Real Name

Elsewhere, though, Offset is still dealing with the drama of his nasty divorce from Cardi B, a situation that continues to play out in ugly ways. Kiari Kendrell Cephus threw a lot of shade at his ex wife over the past few months, and she responded back with equally fiery force, if not more.

What's more is that their conflict extended into the musical realm. Not only did the Bronx femcee drop a song called "Outside" that seemingly disses 'Set, but it dropped the same day as his "Bodies" single.