Offset Announces His Album Is Finished With A Snippet Of New Song

Offset is back to making new music. After a couple of years away, full of drama between him and ex-wife Cardi B, he is once again on the grind. On Wednesday afternoon, the former Migo took to Instagram to drop a snippet of a new single.

The caption attached to Offset's post simply read "ALBUM TURNED IN," a welcome bit of news for those who consider themselves fans of his music. The accompanying video clip shows a very happy Offset on an island with some friends and plenty of women. The track has a familiar vibe, with the Atlanta rapper flowing effortlessly over the beat, which has what sounds like a horn of some kind prominently featured.

The replies to Offset's post were, unsurprisingly, very supportive. There was no shortage of fire emojis under the post. Others listed some names they'd like to see on the forthcoming release, including Gunna and the late Takeoff. Surprisingly, the former has only happened once before (officially, at least).

Offset New Album

As the announcement of a new album is fresh, Offset has not yet given his fans a release date. However, with the speed that major labels often take to put out an album and schedule a tour, fans should realistically begin to expect a new drop fairly early in the summer.