Offset Announces His Album Is Finished With A Snippet Of New Song

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Offset is making his return to music after announcing his latest solo album is finished with a clip of an upcoming single.

Offset is back to making new music. After a couple of years away, full of drama between him and ex-wife Cardi B, he is once again on the grind. On Wednesday afternoon, the former Migo took to Instagram to drop a snippet of a new single.

The caption attached to Offset's post simply read "ALBUM TURNED IN," a welcome bit of news for those who consider themselves fans of his music. The accompanying video clip shows a very happy Offset on an island with some friends and plenty of women. The track has a familiar vibe, with the Atlanta rapper flowing effortlessly over the beat, which has what sounds like a horn of some kind prominently featured.

The replies to Offset's post were, unsurprisingly, very supportive. There was no shortage of fire emojis under the post. Others listed some names they'd like to see on the forthcoming release, including Gunna and the late Takeoff. Surprisingly, the former has only happened once before (officially, at least).

Offset New Album

As the announcement of a new album is fresh, Offset has not yet given his fans a release date. However, with the speed that major labels often take to put out an album and schedule a tour, fans should realistically begin to expect a new drop fairly early in the summer.

The currently untitled third album will be Offset first new solo release since 2023's Set It Off. That album featured several artists, including two appearances from Cardi B. It is very unlikely that she'll be around for this new one. Despite that, Offset knows how to make an album his fans will enjoy, and it's hard to think that the next one will be any different.

