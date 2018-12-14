offset solo album
- MusicCardi B Congratulates Offset On The Success Of "SET IT OFF," Hints That Her Album Is Coming: "MY TURN"Even after a rough stretch, it seems Cardi is still wanting to put out her second album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset Confirms Unreleased Travis Scott Collab Will Appear On New AlbumThe two rappers debuted the song at Rolling Loud Thailand '23.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Projected To Outsell Gunna And Lil Pump After First Week: ReportOffset released his first solo project this past weekend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Says Solo Album Will Come Out "When The Time Is Right"Offset still won't hint at a possible release date.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRich The Kid On Offset's Album: "About To KILL EVERYTHING"Who's looking forward to Offset's new project?By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Says Offset Is Dropping Album Soon: "SET GALA OTW"Quavo assures us all that Offset's album is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentOffset's "The Set Gala": Saving The Best For Last?The Atlanta rapper is preparing to unleash a solo album that will hopefully peel back the layers of an untold story.By Luke Hinz
- MusicOffset Fans Blame Cardi B After His Album Doesn't DropWhat's going on with Offset's album?By Alex Zidel