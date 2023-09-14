Offset Confirms Unreleased Travis Scott Collab Will Appear On New Album

If you recall, Travis Scott brought out Offset a few months ago at Rolling Loud Thailand ‘23 where they debuted a new song together. For months, fans wondered when it would arrive in its full, high-quality entirety and yet, neither Scott nor Offset provided an answer. Travis released Utopia in July and even with a stacked roster of artists on the tracklist, from Beyonce and SZA to Drake and Playboi Carti, yet no sign of the unreleased single alongside Offset.

Fortunately, it appears that the two saved it for Offset’s album. The Atlanta star has remained quite mum on what to expect from his sophomore solo LP with the exception of a handful of singles he released. On Thursday night, when Offset engaged in a Q&A on X (Twitter) with fans, he reassured them that the unreleased banger, which is reportedly titled “Too Upset,” would appear on his next studio album, which he confirmed would be due out this October. He also said that he'll announce the release date on Friday.

Offset Gears Up For New Album

Offset already confirmed a handful of features on his album earlier this year. Speaking to Variety, he confirmed that Latto, Chloe Bailey, and Future would also appear on his forthcoming project. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he says. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Although we might be a few weeks away from receiving Offset’s highly-anticipated album, the Migos member has been coming through with heat in recent months. He’s set to drop his forthcoming record, “Fan” on Friday. He previewed the music video on social media, which stars AMP’s Kai Cenat and Fanum. This single follows the release of “Clout” ft. Cardi B, as well as singles like “54321” and “CODE” ft. Moneybagg Yo, although it’s unclear if those are promotional singles or will appear on the follow-up to Father Of 4. Check out Offset’s tweets above.

