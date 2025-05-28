LAPD Officer Testifies About Kid Cudi Police Call At Diddy Trial

Following Kid Cudi and Capricorn Clark's bombshell testimonies, an LAPD officer is sharing his insights on Diddy's alleged break in.

Prosecutors are really homing in on Diddy and his associates' alleged break in attempt at Kid Cudi's home in California now. That's evidenced by them calling forward an officer over at the LAPD, Christopher Ignacio to the stand. As caught by TMZ, he's the first witness of the day.

Mr. Ignacio described the 911 call to 8925 Hollywood Hills Road as a "Code 3 with lights and sirens." He says this all took place around 8 a.m. on December 11, 2011. Upon his arrival to the Hollywood address (Kid Cudi's), Ignacio noticed the same Cadillac Escalade that Capricorn Clark mentioned in her testimony yesterday at the home.

However, Mr. Ignacio was extremely suspicious of the vehicle as "it left as soon as we got there." He also mentioned how he memorized the license plate. Moreover, when the LAPD ran the vehicle's ID, it came back as property of Bad Boy Records.

But even with the Escalade potentially being part of a crime, Ignacio didn't go after it due to him not having evidence to back up that thought.

Diddy Trial Day 11
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Broadcast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

But when Ignacio did get to the front door, he noticed that it was unlocked. He went inside and saw "high end watched and purses, some wrapped, some unwrapped." Shortly after discovering these items, two detectives arrived at the scene. That's when Ignacio noticed that the Escalade was leaving the neighborhood entirely.

Then, Kid Cudi showed up his Porsche that was allegedly hit with a Molotov cocktail by Diddy and his team. After this line of questioning, the mogul's attorney, Brian Steel, cross-examined Ignacio.

Steel asked about the state of home inside, wondering if any furniture had been moved around. Ignacio said no. However, things got tense when Steel tried to inquire about Ignacio calling it a trespass rather than a burglary. Prosecutors objected and Judge Arun Subramanian sustained the ruling.

Ignacio also mentioned that he noticed "some" security cameras on Cudi's property and that when the latter did show up, he was a bit tense. Lastly, the LAPD officer also told Steel he didn't issue an alert. That relates to the gun that Diddy allegedly had in the car, according to Capricorn Clark.

After that, Mr. Ignacio was excused.

