- MusicKid Cudi "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" Review"INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" is ultimately nothing groundbreaking, but serves its purpose for an artist that has constantly pushed himself musically.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Back To More Familiar Sounds On "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)"Features on this follow-up include Wiz Khalifa, Chip Tha Ripper, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals New LP "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)," Confirms It Is Separate From Its PredecessorIt will drop one month after "INSANO."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPusha T Celebrates Kid Cudi's Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram TributePusha T is showing love.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Son Models New Collection From The Rapper's Fashion BrandThe new drop from his Revenge line sold out immediately.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLupe Fiasco Doesn't Accept Kid Cudi's Apology: "I Thought Him Apologizing Would Help, But It Didn’t"The beef is deep-rooted.By Tallie Spencer
- BeefLupe Fiasco Hits Back At Kid Cudi With A Scathing Series Of TweetsThe beef has been going on for nearly a decade By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi's Zane Lowe Takeaways: "INSANO," Ye, BAPE, Yachty, & XXXTentacionFresh off of the release of his 11th studio album "INSANO," Kid Cudi gets candid with Zane Lowe once again for another intimate interview.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi Details The Origin Of Lupe Fiasco Beef: "I Sensed Something In The Universe"Cudi did not want to get off the wrong foot, but Lupe still dislikes him to this day. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi's "INSANO": A Look At All Of The FeaturesWe take a look at all the features on Kid Cudi's INSANO album and break down how everyone did with their contributions. By Paul Barnes
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Full "INSANO" On Ninth AlbumGet ready to rage. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Tracklist, Fans Disappointed But Rapper Says Deluxe Is Still ComingThis is going to be "INSANO!" By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Voices His Frustrations With Juice WRLD's Team After "INSANO" Collaboration Falls ThroughWe still will not have Cudster and Juice on one track. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi: A History Of Their FriendshipThe once-inseparable duo have had a turbulent history in the past few years. By Demi Phillips
- SongsKid Cudi, Skepta, & Pop Smoke Effortlessly Blended Psychedelic Trap And Drill On "Show Out"Cudi's "Man On the Moon III: The Chosen" turns three today. By Zachary Horvath