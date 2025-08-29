Kid Cudi Reveals He Was Smoking 15 Blunts Per Day Before Checking Into Rehab

Kid Cudi continues to bravely divulge on his past struggles since the release of his tell-all memoir which released on August 5.

Kid Cudi has been quite transparent about his struggles and addictions in his music. Recently, he poured that same rawness and emotion into his book, Cudi: The Memoir. It hit bookshelves earlier this month on August 5 and it's been receiving rave reviews from readers.

Since its release, Cleveland's finest has gone into more detail about its content with various talk shows and outlets. His latest stop was with PEOPLE per Billboard, and during their sit-down, Cudi opened about his abusive relationship with weed.

Shockingly, his issues with it aren't that old either. The hitmaker shares that he was in rehab as of last November to find a healthier balance. He felt he was left with no choice but to admit himself as he says it "ruled my life."

"I just was in this place where I was abusing it... I was smoking maybe 15 blunts a day, wake up in the mornings, get high..." After this, Kid Cudi was able to stop for two months. He has since picked it back up, but his rehabilitation has helped him establish boundaries.

Kid Cudi Free

"And now I just get after it at night or on the weekends when I have the free time and I'm just relaxing, but I'm not smoking nowhere near as much weed as I was smoking before. A joint lasts me all day, damn near. So, my relationship has changed with that in a major way. And I'm just more interested in being sober a lot more and being more present," Cudi expressed.

This has led to some improvements in his acting career, too. "Granted, it's not like it hinders me in any type of way because I was smoking so much that I wasn't really getting high. So people have seen me act for years and they love my acting. They love the stuff I've done, but it's just something different when you're on set and you're sober and you can feel the emotions. Because in this movie, I cried a handful of times and it was easy to get there because I was sober," he said while talking about a project he was a part of this summer.

This chat comes to light just days after the release of his 11th studio LP Free. Out as of the 22nd, it features 13 tracks, no guests, and shows Cudi's prowess over pop punk and alternative production.

