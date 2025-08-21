Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

The Air Jordan 5 has one of the deepest legacies in the Jordan line. Originally released in 1990, it was designed by Tinker Hatfield with inspiration from WWII fighter planes , a detail that gave the midsole its now-iconic “shark teeth.”

Over the decades, the silhouette has carried some of the most recognizable colorways in sneaker history, from the “Grape” to the “Fire Red.” More recently, Jordan Brand and collaborators have reintroduced the AJ5 in bold new ways, mixing heritage storytelling with fresh energy.

From anniversary pairs to rare international releases, these sneakers prove that the AJ5 still commands respect decades after its debut.

Air Jordan 5 “35th Anniversary”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 5 “35th Anniversary” will mark a milestone for the silhouette, celebrating three and a half decades of sneaker history. This release leans heavily into premium detailing, upgrading materials and execution to honor the AJ5’s original vision.

What makes it stand out was how it balances nostalgia and modern craftsmanship. It doesn't just rip an OG colorway, but instead reintroduces the shoe with thoughtful accents that highlighted its heritage. The mix of quality leather, subtle celebratory branding, and refined finishes remind fans why the AJ5 has lasted so long in the first place.

It won't just be a hype-driven drop, it's a love letter to sneaker history. For collectors, this pair feels like a time capsule, a reminder of how far Jordans have come since 1990.

Air Jordan 5 “Wings”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 5 “Wings” just landed this summer and it’s not just another retro drop. It’s Jordan Brand’s 10th-anniversary salute to their Wings initiative, a scholarship-driven program aimed at empowering youth through education

From the moment you lace them up, they're loaded with symbolism. The upper shines in metallic silver and medium grey, shades that speak quiet elegance, not flash for the sake of flash.

This isn’t a sneaker you buy for hype. You buy it because it stands for something bigger. In a rotation full of remakes and color flips, the Wings 5 elevates that list.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue”

Image via GOAT

Collaborations can be hit or miss, but the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” struck a perfect balance between modern edge and AJ5 tradition. The black leather upper is accented by bold racer blue highlights. What really sets it apart are the translucent details and thoughtful material choices.

Awake NY’s influence adds a layer of streetwear credibility while respecting the AJ5’s basketball roots. The sneaker feels like it belongs in both worlds: it’s sharp enough for casual fits yet still true to the hardwood DNA.

As one of the more recent collabs, it shows that the AJ5 still has space to grow, evolving through cultural partnerships that keep the silhouette fresh and relevant for a new generation of sneakerheads.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective”

Image via GOAT

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective” is one of the most meaningful modern AJ5 releases. It blends luxury design with cultural storytelling. The smooth white leather base is paired with Violet Ore and Burgundy Crush accents, giving the shoe an elevated look that still respects the AJ5’s roots.

But beyond its materials, this pair carries weight through its symbolism. It stands out because it feels intentional, not just another colorway.

The “Black Collective” proves the silhouette can move forward while still honoring its past. This makes it one of the most important AJ5 collaborations in recent memory.

Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” (Black Tongue)

Image via GOAT

Among AJ5 colorways, the “Fire Red” Black Tongue is one of the most beloved, and its more recent retro brought that love back to life. The white leather upper, black tongue, and sharp red accents create a perfect Bulls-inspired color scheme that embodies Jordan Brand’s heritage.

But beyond its looks, the Fire Red holds deep cultural weight. It was tied to some of MJ’s early career dominance and quickly became one of the defining AJ5s of all time. The Black Tongue version, especially, has always felt a little bolder, a little sharper, than its red-tongue sibling.

The upcoming retro reminded everyone of its staying power. While it’s a familiar face in the lineup, it deserves its place here because of its timeless appeal, a shoe that will always matter to both purists and newer sneaker fans.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is easily one of the most iconic non-OG AJ5s ever released. Originally dropping in 2011 as a Japan-exclusive, it came dressed in bold yellow nubuck with black accents and a special “23” stitched in Kanji-inspired font.

Its scarcity alone made it mythical, but its design ensured it would be remembered as more than just a limited regional release. In September 2025, the Tokyo 5 is finally returning. This will give sneakerheads worldwide a chance to own a pair that was once nearly impossible to track down.

The Tokyo shows how the AJ5 can transcend its Bulls roots and tell global stories and do so in a way that still feels authentic. It’s not just one of the best new AJ5 releases, it’s one of the most important in the model’s history.

Air Jordan 5 “Grape”

Image via GOAT

The “Grape” Air Jordan 5 is proof that not every classic needs to be tied to the Bulls to earn its place in sneaker lore. The white leather, purple, and teal combination gave it a vibrant, almost lifestyle-first appeal when it originally dropped in 1990.

Its most recent retro reaffirmed just how influential this colorway has been, not only on sneaker culture but on the idea that Jordans could push beyond team-inspired looks. Worn memorably by Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the Grape became more than a basketball shoe, it became a cultural icon.