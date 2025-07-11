A Closer Look At The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective”

BY Ben Atkinson 51 Views
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-5-black-collective-sneaker-news
Image via A Ma Maniere
The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective” brings premium materials and storytelling to a sneaker rich in legacy.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective” makes its long-awaited debut on July 25th, marking another chapter in the boutique’s powerful storytelling run with Jordan Brand. This release arrives under the banner of “Every Summer Tells A Story” a campaign centered around the beauty and resilience of Black identity.

It’s not just about the shoes, it’s about honoring the past and reclaiming narrative power in the present. The Air Jordan 5 has always stood out for its aggressive look and visible Air unit, designed for performance but quickly adopted by the streets.

Originally released in 1990, it was the first Jordan with a reflective tongue and lace lock system. And now, decades later, A Ma Maniere gives it a refined twist. Based on the photos, the “Black Collective” edition leans into rich tones with premium black uppers paired with burgundy accents and off-white midsoles.

The signature quilted lining is back, along with translucent soles that give the pair a crisp finish. This drop follows up the brand’s earlier Jordan 5 collabs while continuing to explore deeper cultural messages. The photos show a sneaker that balances elegance and edge, with details that feel intentional.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective” features a premium black leather upper paired with translucent mesh panels and aged-look midsoles. Burgundy hits on the tongue, midsole, and lining add a luxe contrast.

The quilted interior, an A Ma Maniere signature, returns offering a soft feel and elevated touch. The outsole includes icy rubber with Jumpman and A logos, while “23” is stitched near the heel in deep burgundy thread.

Tonal Nike Air branding on the back keeps things classic. From the tongue’s lace lock to the reflective detailing, everything feels elevated but still true to the AJ5 DNA.

Sneaker News reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Black Collective” is going to be released on July 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

