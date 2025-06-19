Nike And A Ma Maniére Unveil New Air Force 1 And Air Max 95

The Nike x A Ma Maniére Air Force 1 “White on White” and Air Max 95 “Diffused Taupe/Phantom” headline Act I of the “Every Summer Tells a Story” campaign, releasing June 27.

The drop sets the tone for a broader cultural series that honors Black summer traditions through design, music, and storytelling. The campaign, titled The Block, grounds itself in the rhythm of neighborhood life: courts, stoops, and sidewalks where both sneakers and stories were born.

This project isn’t just about product, it’s about presence. A Ma Maniére, a brand known for narrative-driven luxury, continues to tap into deeper themes of memory and legacy. “The Block” features voices and faces from Atlanta’s creative scene, giving weight to the campaign’s authenticity.

The Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 were chosen for their roots, staples long before they were style symbols. This collaboration brings them full circle, now reimagined through a more refined, intentional lens. The official photos reflect this elevation.

The AF1 keeps it crisp with premium white leather and subtle monograms. The AM95 builds in texture and contrast, adding 3M hits and tonal layers. Both pairs feel personal and crafted with care.

Nike Air Force 1 “White on White”

Image via Nike and A Ma Maniere

The Air Force 1 “White on White” keeps it minimal and premium. Smooth white leather covers the upper, with embossed “A” monograms near the toe.

The tongue is stitched leather, lined with jacquard, and finished with a translucent sole. Laser-etched dubraes and metal eyelets complete the refined look.

Nike Air Max 95 “Diffused Taupe/Phantom”

Image via Nike and A Ma Maniere

The Air Max 95 “Diffused Taupe/Phantom” comes layered in suede and leather. Rich mauve air units rest inside a black midsole.

A stitched suede patch rides atop the tongue, while 3M detailing adds flash. Laser-etched branding hits the heel and toe. Three sets of laces offer custom style.

Both pairs release on June 27 through A Ma Maniére’s website and boutiques, with a wider launch expected via Nike SNKRS shortly after. Sizes will range from men's 3.5 to 14.