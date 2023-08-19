Nike Air Max 95 “Hyper Turquoise” Official Photos

The Nike Air Max 95 is a popular shoe from Nike. It was introduced in 1995. The design of the shoe is inspired by the human body, with layers representing muscles and ribs. It has a unique feature: visible air pockets in the sole, which provide cushioning. The shoe’s upper part is made of different materials, like mesh and leather, which make it comfortable and durable. It comes in various colors, so people can choose their favorite. The Air Max 95 is liked by both athletes and those who want a stylish sneaker.

The shoe’s design is iconic and recognizable. Many people appreciate its comfort and how it looks. Over the years, Nike has released different versions and collaborations of the Air Max 95. It has become a classic in sneaker culture. People wear the Air Max 95 for different activities, like running or just walking around. The cushioning in the sole makes it feel comfortable. Its unique look and history in the sneaker world make the Nike Air Max 95 a sought-after choice for many.

“Hyper Turquoise” Nike Air Max 95

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a turquoise detail under the toebox. The midsole is black as well and featured Nike air bubbles throughout. A grey mesh base forms the uppers, featuring significant leather overlays that establish a gradient from grey to white. The lace locks are turquoise, as well as the Nike Swoosh on the side. The white tongue features the Air Max branding, while the heel showcases Nike Air in turquoise, matching the same color.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Hyper Turquoise” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

