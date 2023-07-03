Overall, the Nike Air Max 95 is one of the most underrated sneakers to come out of Nike. This is especially true as it pertains to the Air Max line. For the most part, fans gravitate toward the Air Max 90, the Air Max 1, and even the Air Max 97. However, it is important to give props to sneakers like the Air Max 95. This is because the shoe just has a great design to it. In fact, it has that dad shoe aesthetic that has become so extremely popular over the last little while.

Throughout the last year especially, it has felt like an uptick in Nike Air Max 95 colorways have been revealed. Ultimately, this is a very good thing for the sneaker world. In recent weeks, we have had the pleasure of reporting on some of these color schemes. Now, however, we have been blessed with yet another to present to you. Although this time around, the shoe does not have a nickname. Instead, it is just a clean offering with some nice coloration.

A New Nike Air Max 95

Firstly, the sneaker has a nice white base to it that appears on the midsole, toe box, and some of the layers throughout the side. Secondly, we get purple on the bottom layers as well as the inner lining of the shoe. Even the Air bubbles here are purple, which enhances the look. Lastly, we are met with a gum outsole that works perfectly with the rest of the colorway.

More Photos

At the time of writing this, the Nike Air Max 95 below does not yet have a release date. However, we do know that it will likely be released for a price of $175 USD. Hopefully, we continue to get amazing Air Max offerings throughout the summer. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

