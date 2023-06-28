The Nike Air Max 90 is a classic sneaker that has remained popular over the years. With its timeless design and comfortable fit, it has become a staple in many wardrobes. The shoe features the iconic Air Max cushioning in the sole, providing excellent sneaker performance. The Nike branding is prominently displayed on the sides, adding a touch of sporty style. Whether you’re hitting the streets or heading to the gym, the Nike Air Max 90 offers both fashion and functionality.

The “Phantom/Neutral Olive” colorway is very toned down and perfect for the fall. Nike understands the importance of creating colorways specifically for fall. As the seasons change, so do the fashion trends and preferences. Sneakers designed with autumn-inspired tones allow individuals to express their style while staying on-trend. Fall colorways bring a sense of warmth and coziness to sneaker collections, complementing the seasonal wardrobe.

Read More: Five Best Air Jordan 3 Colorways To Cop On Stadium Goods Right Now

“Phantom/Neutral Olive” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a very muted colorway as the majority of the sneaker is colored with shades of gray and green. The sole and upper are mostly a light gray color, with the area surrounding the air bubble and Nike Swoosh both a tan/green color. Around the laces there are durable patches of dark green, giving the sneaker a dimmer aspect. There are also specific pops of dark red that can be found on the tongue, sides, and heel of the sneakers. Those pops of red give the sneaker a bit of color but allow the colorway to stay consistent.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the release date for the Nike Air Max 90 “Phantom/Neutral Olive” is sometime in 2023. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $130 when it releases to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “White Navy” Rumored Release Date

[Via]