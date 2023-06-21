The Nike Air Max 90 continues to impress. Since its first debut in 1990 (thus, the Air Max 90), it has maintained a sizable fan base. Because of the silhouette’s style, adaptability, and consistent hues, it has endured for a long time. The Air Max 90 is still going strong. The Nike Air Max 90 is one of those sneakers that looks like it will never go out of style. People wear the shoes all year round, and there are plenty of options to keep things interesting.

Nike collaborations are important in the sneaker industry, they create different partnerships and produce creative sneakers. These partnerships create unique designs that capture the essence of both brands involved while winning over sneakerheads. The EA Sports x Nike Air Max 90 is a fusion of gaming and sneaker culture. This special edition shoe celebrates the intersection of sports and video games. It showcases the power of collaboration to create captivating and collectible sneakers that resonate with fans on different levels.

This Air Max 90 is definitely a wild one. The outsole of the sneaker is a red, blue, and gray combination that is consistent with the EA Sports logo. Furthermore, that logo can be found on the tongues of the sneakers. The body of the sneakers features dark brown leather and football-like overlays, nodding to the EA Sports game Madden. The “Play Like Mad” slogan is found on the side of the sneaker and the insoles are NFL branded. The sneaker is definitely for Madden lovers who want to show off their love for the game.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 X EA Sports “Play Like Mad” will release at some point in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

