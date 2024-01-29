Nike Air Max 90 “Dark Team Red” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Max 90, a true icon in the world of sneakers, continues to capture the essence of athletic heritage and urban fashion. Since its debut in 1990, this timeless silhouette has evolved to become a symbol of both comfort and style, ingraining itself into sneaker culture. Stepping into the spotlight, the upcoming "Dark Team Red" colorway for the Air Max 90 introduces a rich and bold aesthetic. This iteration combines deep red hues with contrasting black accents, creating a striking visual impact.

Beyond its eye-catching appearance, the Air Max 90 remains a performance-driven shoe. It features a cushioned midsole and durable outsole for all-day comfort and support. The "Dark Team Red" colorway not only speaks to the shoe's athletic roots but also positions it as a fashion statement for those who appreciate a fusion of sport and style. As Nike continues to redefine sneaker culture, the Air Max 90, with its upcoming colorway, solidifies its status as a timeless and versatile footwear choice.

“Dark Team Red” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark team red and black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The midsole also features the air bubble, a staple of the Air Max 90. The sneakers feature a white mesh base with grey and black overlays. More monarch orange accents can be found on the sides and the heel tab. Also, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 "Dark Team Red" will be released at some point during the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

