Nike Air Max 90 “Monarch” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 90 has solidified its place as a classic sneaker since the ’90s. This shoe boasts a rich history, and its popularity continues even now. Imagine a blend of stylish design and maximum comfort – that’s the essence of the Air Max 90. It’s reminiscent of the era when chunky sneakers ruled the world, highlighted by its distinct visible Air unit that screams ’90s nostalgia. Notably, the diverse range of color combinations catches the eye. Whether you’re into vibrant and bold choices or favor a cleaner, minimalist look, the Air Max 90 caters to various preferences, like a sneaker mood ring.

The Air Max 90 continues to introduce fresh iterations, effortlessly bridging the gap between its original essence and contemporary twists. Regardless of whether you’re a devoted sneaker enthusiast amassing a collection or simply in search of comfortable daily wear, the Air Max 90 stands its ground. It serves as a tangible piece of sneaker history that maintains its relevance in the present day. Now the sneakers are going to be released in a “Monarch” colorway, meant to symbolize the colorful monarch butterfly.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” New Product Shots

“Monarch” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a monarch orange and black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The midsole also featured the air bubble, a staple of the Air Max 90. The sneakers feature a white mesh base with grey and black overlays. More monarch orange accents can be found on the sides and the heel tab. Also, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Monarch” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” Release Details

[Via]