Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump” Coming Soon

The Nike Cortez, a legendary sneaker with a history dating back to 1972, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. Its classic design, marked by the prominent Swoosh and clean lines, has become synonymous with timeless style and laid-back vibes. Originally designed as a running shoe, the Cortez has transcended its athletic origins to become a cultural icon, embraced by both athletes and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Adding a nostalgic twist to its legacy, the upcoming "Forrest Gump" colorway pays homage to the iconic film character who famously wore the Cortez in the classic movie. The design features a clean white leather upper with bold red Swoosh branding and accents, capturing the simplicity and retro charm that made the shoe a pop culture phenomenon. The "Forrest Gump" edition perfectly encapsulates the enduring appeal of the Cortez, celebrating its heritage while remaining relevant in contemporary fashion.

“Forrest Gump” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved white sole with a white midsole that features a blue streak. The uppers are constructed completely of white leather and the Nike Swoosh is featured in red leather. The laces and the sock liner are both white, adding to the minimalism of the sneakers. The heel tab is also red and features white Nike branding. Finally, red Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are clean and are dressed in a minimal yet colorful look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Forrest Gump” is releasing on May 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

