Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Through My Eyes” Coming Soon

Immerse yourself in the champion's viewpoint with the Nike Zoom Freak 5. Crafted to encapsulate the distinctive outlook of basketball sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo, the upcoming "Through My Eyes" colorway not only mirrors Giannis' on-court vision but also introduces a vibrant fusion of bright blue and yellow. Renowned for its performance-centric design, the Zoom Freak 5 caters to the dynamic movements of basketball players, showcasing Giannis' influence in every meticulous detail. The "Through My Eyes" edition elevates this collaboration with its captivating color palette.

For basketball enthusiasts and fans of Giannis Antetokounmpo, stepping into these shoes means embodying his unique perspective. The vivid blue and yellow hues not only captivate attention but also encapsulate the dynamic energy of the game. Mark your calendars for the "Through My Eyes" colorway release to secure your pair of the Nike Zoom Freak 5. In essence, these sneakers not only deliver top-tier performance but also provide a glimpse into the basketball journey through the eyes of a true icon.

“Through My Eyes” Nike Zoom Freak 5

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a marbled blue rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. The uppers are crafted from a blend of yellow mesh and leather, featuring a prominent two-tone blue Nike Swoosh on the sides. Completing the design are white laces and a blue tongue. The Giannis Antetokounmpo logo in yellow adorns the tongues, while the heels boast the Nike Air branding.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Through My Eyes” will be released on February 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

