Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Ode To Your First Love” Retailer Images

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 will pay homage to its roots with the upcoming "Ode To Your First Love" colorway. Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Zoom Total Ninety II FG soccer boot, which adorned the Greek National colors, these sneakers promise to evoke a sense of nostalgia and passion for the beautiful game. Featuring a vibrant combination of blue and white hues, reminiscent of the Greek flag, the "Ode To Your First Love" colorway celebrates Giannis Antetokounmpo's love for soccer and his journey from Greece to the NBA. With its striking design and rich cultural significance, these sneakers offer a unique blend of style and heritage.

Crafted with the latest technology and innovation, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 ensures optimal performance on the court, delivering speed, agility, and support for every move. Whether you're a basketball enthusiast or a soccer aficionado, these sneakers capture the essence of athleticism and passion. These shoes serve as a tribute to the athlete's journey and the love for the game that started it all. Stay tuned for the release of the "Ode To Your First Love" colorway, as it will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Ode To Your First Love" Nike Zoom Freak 5

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A large metallic blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides that dips into the midsole as well. The uppers are constructed from silver leather, reminiscent of the Nike Air Zoom Total Ninety II FG. Finally, Giannis' branding and his number are located on the tongue and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Ode To Your First Love” will be released on April 25th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

