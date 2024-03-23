Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS “Welcome to Camp” Release Details

Giannis is joining the Welcome to Camp colorway.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS is gearing up for an exciting new release in the eye-catching "Welcome To Camp" colorway. This iteration of the Zoom Freak 5 GS features a sleek grey base that serves as the perfect canvas for vibrant green and yellow details. What sets this colorway apart is the unique drip-down effect, adding a dynamic touch to the design. Designed with young athletes in mind, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS combines performance and style to deliver a sneaker that can keep up with the demands of the game.

The "Welcome To Camp" colorway pays homage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey from humble beginnings to NBA superstardom. Inspired by his relentless work ethic and dedication to the game, this colorway celebrates the spirit of basketball and the camaraderie found on the court. Whether you're hitting the hardwood for a pickup game or just stepping out in style, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS in the "Welcome To Camp" colorway is sure to make a statement. This sneaker is a must-have for young athletes looking to elevate their game and stand out from the crowd.

"Welcome to Camp" Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS

The sneakers feature a multi-colored rubber sole with green, yellow, and black in a marbled effect. A cream midsole and an enlarged Swoosh, in both gold and navy blue, make up the sides of the sneakers. Grey mesh and leather construct the uppers, with green drippy effects. Giannis' branding can be found on the grey tongues, in green, and a green Nike Swoosh symbol is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS “Welcome to Camp” will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

