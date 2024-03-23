Nike Book 1 “Haven” Receives Official Drop Details

Devin Booker's highly anticipated signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1, will be released in an exciting new "Haven" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek black base that perfectly complements the vibrant accents. The standout feature of the "Haven" colorway is the icy blue sole, adding a touch of freshness to the design. Additionally, subtle orange details add pops of color throughout the shoe, enhancing its visual appeal. With its combination of performance features and stylish design elements, the Nike Book 1 will become a favorite among basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike.

The "Haven" colorway of the Nike Book 1 embodies versatility, making it suitable for both on-court performance and off-court style. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, this sneaker is sure to turn heads and make a statement. As Devin Booker continues to leave his mark on the NBA, his signature sneaker line is a testament to his impact on the sport and the culture. The Nike Book 1 in the "Haven" colorway is a must-have for fans of the game looking to elevate their footwear game with a touch of Booker's signature style.

"Haven" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a partly see-through frosty blue rubber sole and a dark midsole. The upper part is made of a dark material, with additional dark layers. Also, a metallic copper Nike Swoosh is showcased on the sides. Additionally, dark laces and a dark tongue finish off the shoes. Booker's personalized branding appears as "BOOK" on the tongues. In general, there's no question these shoes will make a splash. Finally, Booker is a huge name in the NBA, and supporters will be thrilled to snag his inaugural signature sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Haven” is going to drop on April 16th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

