Nike Book 1 “Hike” Gets A New On-Foot Look

Devin Booker's signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1, will make waves with its upcoming "Hike" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek grey scaly upper, accentuated by striking orange detailing on the sole. The combination of textures and hues adds depth and dimension to the design, making it a standout choice for both performance and style. The Nike Book 1 is more than just a basketball shoe—it's a reflection of Booker's unique blend of athleticism and fashion-forward sensibility. This sneaker effortlessly transitions between different environments, making it a versatile option for everyday wear.

One of the standout features of the Nike Book 1 is its attention to detail. Every aspect of this sneaker has been engineered with precision and care. As a result, wearers can expect nothing short of exceptional performance and comfort with every step. With its impending release, the Nike Book 1 "Hike" colorway will captivate sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a fan of Devin Booker or simply appreciate high-quality footwear, this signature sneaker is sure to make a lasting impression.

Read More: Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Receives A First Look

"Hike" Nike Book 1

The shoes boast a rubber sole with a blend of grey and orange hues, providing a vibrant yet understated look. Constructed from a scaly grey material, the uppers are adorned with snakeskin overlays, adding a touch of texture and visual interest. A subtle light Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, while grey laces and a snakeskin tongue complete the sleek design. Devin Booker's personal branding shines through with "BOOK" emblazoned on the tongues in crisp white lettering, adding a personalized touch to the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Hike” will be released on April 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” Coming Back This Year

[Via]