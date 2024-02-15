Nike Book 1 “Haven” Receives A First Look

The Nike Book 1 is going to be big this year.

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker's signature sneaker, is making waves with its upcoming "Haven" colorway. Inspired by his beloved dog, Haven, the shoes boast a sleek black and metallic bronze color scheme. This unique colorway adds a personal touch to the sneaker, reflecting Booker's connection to his furry companion. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, the Nike Book 1 offers both style and performance. Its comfortable fit and versatile design make it suitable for both on and off the court.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Haven" colorway, eager to add this special edition to their collection. The collaboration between Devin Booker and Nike highlights the bond between athlete and brand, showcasing a blend of personal expression and athletic prowess. As the release date approaches, fans are gearing up to secure a pair of the Nike Book 1 in the coveted "Haven" colorway. With its unique inspiration and stylish design, this sneaker is sure to be a hit among both basketball fans and sneaker aficionados alike.

"Haven" Nike Book 1

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole. A black material constructs the uppers, with more black overlays. A metallic bronze Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Also, black laces and a black tongue complete the sneakers. Booker's personal branding includes "BOOK" on the tongues as well. Overall, there's no doubt these sneakers will be big. Booker is a massive star in the NBA, and fans will be incredibly happy to get their hands on his first signature shoe.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Haven” is going to drop on April 16th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

