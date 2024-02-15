Jordan Stadium 90 “Chicago” Coming Soon

The Jordan Stadium 90 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Chicago" colorway. This iconic silhouette pays homage to Michael Jordan's legendary career and his ties to the city of Chicago. The "Chicago" colorway features the classic red, white, and black hues that are synonymous with the Bulls' iconic team colors. Designed for both performance and style, the Jordan Stadium 90 combines heritage-inspired elements with modern technology. The sneaker boasts a sleek and streamlined design, making it perfect for both on and off the court.

The "Chicago" colorway of the Jordan Stadium 90 celebrates the rich basketball culture of the Windy City. Its bold color palette and iconic design pay tribute to the city's basketball legacy and its passionate fans. As anticipation builds for the release of this coveted colorway, sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts alike are eager to add it to their collection. Overall, the Jordan Stadium 90 in the "Chicago" colorway is a must-have for any sneaker lover.

"Chicago" Jordan Stadium 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with more white leather overlays. Further, a red Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, on top of a black leather patch. White alces and a white tongue complete the design. Finally, Jordan branding on the tongue is featured in "Chicago" colors and a red Nike Air logo is found on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Stadium 90 “Chicago” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

