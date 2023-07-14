The Jordan Stadium 90 is a sneaker that is gradually making its mark in the sneaker world. While it may not have reached the pinnacle of popularity yet, the introduction of new colorways is expected to ignite its traction among sneaker enthusiasts. The Jordan Stadium 90 blends classic design elements with modern touches, resulting in a versatile and stylish silhouette. New editions like this WMNS exclusive “Dusty Pink” are going to help the sneaker become more mainstream.

Its understated yet distinct appearance appeals to those seeking a unique addition to their sneaker collection. With each new colorway release, the Jordan Stadium 90 gains visibility and garners the attention of sneakerheads. The anticipation and excitement surrounding these fresh iterations are likely to propel the Jordan Stadium 90 into the spotlight, solidifying its position as a more popular sneaker in the ever-evolving sneaker landscape. If this is the first time you’ve heard of this model, you might want to get on board because the Jordan Stadium 90 isn’t going anywhere.

Read More: Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” Exclusive Photos

“Dusty Rose” Jordan Stadium 90

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a dusty rose rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper is constructed from leather and other synthetic materials, all colored in the sail color. The Nike Swoosh, which is tucked under the sail overlays, is also a dusty rose. Other dusty rose accents can be found on the tongue, heel, and sock liner. Overall, these sneakers wear a clean colorway that women will definitely be fans of. The sneakers are built with durable materials and the silhouette is a perfect combination of performance and style.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Stadium 90 “Dusty Rose” is releasing sometime in 2023 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Halloween” First Look

[Via]