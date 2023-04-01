The Nike KD 16 is a basketball shoe designed in collaboration with NBA superstar Kevin Durant. It features lightweight and supportive construction, providing excellent stability on the court. The shoe incorporates Nike’s advanced technology, including a responsive cushioning system that offers optimal comfort and impact protection. With its durable materials and well-designed traction pattern, the KD 16 delivers reliable performance for basketball players of all levels. One notable colorway of the Nike KD 16 is the “Aunt Pearl” edition. This colorway holds special significance as it pays tribute to Kevin Durant’s late aunt, who passed away due to lung cancer.

The “Aunt Pearl” colorway often incorporates soft colors, floral patterns, and elements to honor Durant’s aunt and raise awareness for cancer research. The design serves as a reminder of the impact of cancer on individuals and their loved ones. By releasing the “Aunt Pearl” colorway with each new KD model, Nike and Kevin Durant aim to support charity organizations and raise funds for cancer research. The colorway has become highly sought after by fans and collectors, not only for its visual appeal but also for the important message it carries within the sneaker community.

“Aunt Pearl” Nike KD 16

Image via @kicksaluoluo2

As is customary with the “Aunt Pearl” editions from the past, this sneaker is adorned with an all-pink colorway. The sneakers boast a hot pink sole and midsole, both crafted with high-performance materials. Also, the upper is made of breathable mesh and features a floral pattern. The sides feature a white Nike Swoosh. Finally, the sneakers have a rose with angel wings emblem on the tongue, continuing the theme throughout the sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” will release in October of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via @kicksaluoluo2

