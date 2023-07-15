The Nike Air Max 97 is a sneaker that has gained immense popularity for its distinct design. It features a sleek, streamlined silhouette with a visible Air unit along the sole, providing excellent cushioning and comfort. The upper is constructed with a combination of leather and textile materials, offering durability and breathability. The Air Max 97 showcases a range of colorways, allowing individuals to find the perfect match for their style.

With its retro-inspired aesthetic, this shoe appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers. The Air Max 97’s timeless design has made it a sought-after choice for those looking for a blend of fashion and functionality. Whether worn for athletic activities or as a fashion statement, the Nike Air Max 97 continues to be a popular option that captures attention and exudes a sense of confidence. The Air Max 95 is going to continue to be a popular sneaker and will keep receiving new colorways.

“Corduroy And Cursive” Nike Air Max 97

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole that reveals a long exposed air bubble. The upper is a combination of corduroy and suede. Also, the uppers feature a gradient effect featuring deep blue, yellow, pink, and purple in different shades. A patch is found on the sides in cream that has “Air” in white stitching. The laces are black and the tongue is a cream corduroy. The sock liner and tabs on both the tongue and heel are black. Overall, this is a colorful sneaker and reminiscent of other Air Maz 95s that have dropped in the past.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Corduroy And Cursive” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

