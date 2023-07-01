The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its timeless design and versatility. It has gained a significant following due to its iconic silhouette and a broad range of colorways. Also, the Dunk Low offers a comfortable fit and is suitable for various activities and styles. With its enduring appeal and wide recognition, the Nike Dunk Low has become a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Overall, we’re not going to see the Nike Dunk Low slow down any time soon.

Its simple yet stylish design allows for easy pairing with different outfits, making it a versatile option for everyday wear. Further, the Nike Dunk Low’s reputation has only grown over the years, solidifying its status as a classic sneaker that continues to be sought after by individuals looking for a blend of comfort and style. Also, the “Cacao Wow” colorway is one we have seen before, in the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It’s a colorway meant to resemble chocolate, and Nike executes it perfectly in both pairs.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Midas Gold” Coming Back

“Cacao Wow” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Nike constructs the upper of the Nike Dunk Low with a white leather base and overlays of dark brown leather. The laces and the Nike Swoosh are the same shade of brown. Nike branding can be found on the tongue, heel, and insoles all in the same brown/white color scheme. This pair is releasing as a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Cacao Wow” will release on July 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Graffiti” Restocking This Month

[Via]