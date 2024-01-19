Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” Gets A Release Date

The Nike Cortez is set to make hearts race with its upcoming "Valentine's Day" colorway, a perfect blend of romance and style. These sneakers boast a charming combination of cream, red, and pink, creating a love-inspired palette that captures the spirit of Valentine's Day. Scheduled to drop on February 14th, the Nike Cortez in this special colorway is a delightful way to celebrate the season of love. The cream base provides a versatile backdrop, while the red and pink accents add a playful and festive touch.

Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or looking for a unique gift, these kicks are bound to make a statement. The attention to detail in the design, including the iconic Swoosh and classic silhouette, ensures that the Nike Cortez "Valentine's Day" edition is not only a symbol of affection but also a fashion-forward choice. Get ready to step out in style on Valentine's Day with these eye-catching sneakers that perfectly blend love and footwear fashion. Don't miss the drop on February 14th to secure your pair and spread the love with every step.

“Valentine’s Day” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers, as you might expect, feature the classic Valentine’s Day colorway. The shoes feature a cream leather upper, with more cream leather overlays. Also, the sneakers have a cream rubber sole and midsole, and the midsole has a red streak through it. A red suede Swoosh is on the sides, and there is also a pink heart detail at the end of the laces. Note that these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive release.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

