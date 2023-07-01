Nike Cortez “Black/White” Release Details

The Nike Cortez, a classic sneaker first introduced in 1972, has become an iconic symbol of casual style. Over the years, Nike has continued to release various iterations of this timeless silhouette, making it a go-to choice for fashion-conscious individuals seeking both comfort and trendiness. The Cortez’s simplistic design and versatile appeal have contributed to its long-lasting popularity in the casual footwear market. Nike’s commitment to producing stylish and comfortable casual silhouettes goes beyond the Cortez.

From the Air Force 1 to the Air Max series, Nike has mastered the art of creating laid-back yet fashionable footwear that resonates with a broad audience. With the rise of athleisure and streetwear fashion, the demand for casual sneakers like the Nike Cortez remains strong. Its enduring popularity stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of easy-to-wear footwear that seamlessly complements various styles and occasions. Nike’s ability to adapt and innovate within the casual footwear realm ensures that timeless classics like the Cortez will continue to have a special place in fashion-forward wardrobes.

“Black/White” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved white rubber sole and a half-white, half-black midsole. The upper is constructed of black nylon and suede. The laces as well as the sock liner are black, giving the sneaker a monotone feel. Breaking that up is the white Nike Swoosh and heel tab. Black and white Nike branding can be found on both the heel and tongue. Note that these sneakers are women’s exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available. Overall, these sneakers are incredibly comfortable and this colorway is very minimal and simple to wear.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Black/White” is releasing on August 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

