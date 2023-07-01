Nike Air More Uptempo GS “Everything You Need” Release Details

This pair is colorful.

The Nike Air More Uptempo is a classic and iconic sneaker known for its bold design. Originally released in the 1990s, the shoe features large “AIR” lettering on the sides, making it stand out from other sneakers. Its high-top silhouette offers ankle support and stability, making it suitable for basketball and casual wear. The Air More Uptempo is equipped with visible Air-Sole units in the midsole, providing excellent cushioning and impact protection. The shoe’s leather and synthetic upper ensures durability and a comfortable fit. With various colorways available, it appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and fans of retro styles alike.

This statement-making sneaker has transcended generations and remains a popular choice for those seeking a blend of style and performance. Whether you’re a basketball player or a fashion enthusiast, the Nike Air More Uptempo offers a unique and timeless look that effortlessly combines sport and street style. Its bold “AIR” branding and comfortable construction continue to make it a standout choice for those who want to make a statement with their footwear.

“Everything You Need” Nike Air More Uptempo

Nike Air More Uptempo
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a sail midsole. The upper is constructed of white mesh and leather. Colorful details are all over this sneaker, including a green Nike Swoosh on the toebox. The midsole reveals a pink air bubble, matching the large AIR lettering that dominates the side of the sneakers. A light yellow Nike Swoosh is on the heel, matching the tones that the shoes have.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo GS “Everything You Need” is going to drop at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Everything You Need
Nike Air More Uptempo
Nike Air More Uptempo
Image via Nike

