Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Triple Black” Coming Soon

Triple black is coming to the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow.

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is a modern take on the classic Nike Air Force 1. Both sneakers share the same iconic silhouette, but the Air Force 1 Shadow offers a slightly bulkier appearance with layered details. This design element gives the shoe a more pronounced and dimensional look compared to the straightforward style of the original Air Force 1. The Air Force 1 Shadow retains the same comfort and durability as the classic Air Force 1, making it suitable for everyday wear.

It also provides additional versatility and a fresh aesthetic for those looking to stand out with a unique twist on a timeless design. With its double-layered panels and distinct color combinations, the Air Force 1 Shadow appeals to sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate a bit of playful creativity in their footwear. If you’re a fan of the classic Air Force 1 but want a shoe with a touch of modern flair, the Air Force 1 Shadow is a great choice to elevate your style.

“Triple Black” Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Image via Nike

The sneakers have a black rubber sole and a black midsole with AIR branding near the heel. The upper is made of smooth and tumbled leather, giving the sneaker some texture. Another AIR branding tab can be found as well as two shiny Nike Swooshes on the sides. The rest of the sneaker, as you can guess from the colorway title, is black. Overall, these sneakers are comfortable and come in a clean and cohesive colorway that is elegant and classy.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Triple Black” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Triple Black
Image via Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Image via Nike

