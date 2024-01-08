Nike Air More Uptempo “Pink Foam” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air More Uptempo is known for its bold style, and the upcoming "Pink Foam" colorway adds a vibrant twist to this iconic silhouette. Staying true to the Uptempo's striking design, the "Pink Foam" edition showcases a vivid and lively pink hue that makes a statement. This iteration maintains the shoe's signature oversized "AIR" lettering and distinctive design elements, ensuring a standout look. The "Pink Foam" color scheme injects a playful and energetic vibe into the sneaker. It appeals to those seeking a pop of color in their footwear.

With its chunky sole and unique style, the Air More Uptempo continues to capture attention and stand out in sneaker culture. Anticipated for its fusion of daring design and eye-catching color, the "Pink Foam" variant promises to be a sought-after addition. It offers a fresh and dynamic choice for sneaker enthusiasts looking to make a bold fashion statement. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a big hit when it releases later on this year, with its clean colorway.

"Pink Foam" Nike Air More Uptempo

Image via Nike

As you can see in the images above and below, this colorway definitely lives up to its name. Firstly, the whole upper is made with a shade of pink foam. The material here is leather, and overall, the shoe has a nice hue to it. This pink is a bit muted, and not as flashy as some may expect. However, it still goes over nicely. This is especially true as we get a pink chunky midsole that provides some nice cohesion from the uppers. Finally, note that these sneakers are releasing in a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo “Pink Foam” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

