Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” Coming This Summer

The Nike Air Force 1 Low remains an enduring symbol of sneaker culture. The new upcoming "Linen" colorway revitalizes this classic silhouette. Embracing the Air Force 1's iconic design, the "Linen" edition introduces a new twist with a soft and stylish color palette. This iteration boasts a blend of light tan and pink hues. It creates a clean and versatile look that complements various styles. The Air Force 1 Low's timeless low-top silhouette retains its signature features. It includes a durable construction and cushioned sole, ensuring both comfort and durability.

The "Linen" look adds a touch of class to the sneaker's heritage, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear. With its iconic status and versatile appeal, the Air Force 1 Low continues to be a staple in sneaker collections. Anticipated by enthusiasts for its fusion of classic design and contemporary color scheme, the "Linen" variant promises to be a sought-after addition, offering a fresh and stylish option for those seeking a blend of heritage and modernity in their footwear.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Gets A New Release Date

“Linen” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Sole Retriever

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and a clean white midsole with peach AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely linen-colored leather, with a light pink Nike Swoosh on the sides. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in pink. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color. That being said, they have just enough to be noticeable and the color scheme is executed perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sole Retriever

Image via Sole Retriever

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase “Black Cement” Coming Soon

[Via]