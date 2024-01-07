Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase “Black Cement” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase represents innovation and accessibility in the iconic Jordan line. Its upcoming "Black Cement" colorway brings a classic touch to this adaptive design. Built for ease of wear, the FlyEase system ensures a hassle-free experience with its accessible entry and secure fit. The "Black Cement" iteration maintains the Air Jordan 1's legendary silhouette, featuring the timeless black and grey color scheme accented with cement print detailing.

With its high-top design and FlyEase technology, this shoe caters to diverse needs while retaining the Jordan brand's signature style. The blend of comfort and style makes the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase a versatile choice for everyday wear. This edition's adaptive features combined with the iconic "Black Cement" colorway ensure an inclusive and stylish option for sneaker enthusiasts. Anticipated by fans seeking both functionality and heritage in their footwear, the "Black Cement" variant of the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase represents a harmonious fusion of accessibility and timeless design.

“Black Cement” Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A grey leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black leather overlays. Also, a grey leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, the Flyease has a unique lacing system, with a zipper that runs around the heel. The sock liner features more red and the grey leather strap features a black Air Jordan Wings logo. Overall, the "Black Cement" color scheme is incredibly iconic and works great with this shoe.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase “Black Cement” will be released in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

